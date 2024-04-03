 Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 3, 2024 09:25 AM

Premier League title pace setters Liverpool look to keep up their table control by beating lowly Sheffield United on Thursday (Watch live at 2:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Liverpool have only lost two Premier League matches this season and moved into sole possession of first place when they beat Brighton on Sunday and saw Arsenal and Manchester City split spoils at the Etihad Stadium.

And the Reds have just about demolished every bottom-half team on their docket this season.

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

The visiting Blades have drawn back-to-back games and are 10 points away from 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wilder’s men have two matches-in-hand leading into kickoff but with just three wins this season need to score some huge upsets in order to have any hope of Premier League safety.

And this is the most difficult fixture left on their Premier League fixture list.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (ankle), Andrew Robertson (ankle)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (knock), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Archer (calf), Vinicius Souza (thigh), Oliver Arblaster (knock)