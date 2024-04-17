Luton Town vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Luton Town can climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three for at least the weekend by defeating Brentford at Kenilworth Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The Hatters are one point behind Nottingham Forest and two back of Everton, who play Sunday at Goodison Park.

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs BRENTFORD LIVE

The Toffees do have a match-in-hand on Luton and both Everton and Forest are appealing points deductions, but rarefied air outside the bottom three could be the jolt that pushes the injured Hatters to a great escape.

Brentford, meanwhile, secured a big win last time out to move seven points clear of Luton. Another three points would feel like a monumental addition from what still must be described as a six-pointer.

How to watch vs live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Gabriel Osho (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Teden Mengi (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh)

Brentford focus, team news

UT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Christian Norgaard (back)