FNIA Storytime: What's life like for NFL rookies?
Jason McCourty shares what it's like to be a rookie in the NFL after the draft and remembers the chaos of the final cut day in training camp with the Tennessee Titans in 2009.
Mitchell, Walker among best picks from Rounds 2-7
Devin and Jason McCourty share some favorite picks from Rds. 2-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Adonai Mitchell to the Indianapolis Colts, Devontez Walker to the Baltimore Ravens and Ryan Flournoy to the Dallas Cowboys.
Top round 1 picks: Vikings’ Turner, Chiefs’ Worthy
Devin and Jason McCourty highlight their favorite moves from the first round of the NFL draft, including the Minnesota Vikings selecting Dallas Turner and the Kansas City Chiefs choosing Xavier Worthy.
Why offense dominated Round 1 of NFL draft
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the influx of offensive players taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills trading their Round 1 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Here’s what coaches should plan for their new QBs
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down what plans coaches should have in order to elevate their newly-drafted quarterbacks, including players like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and more.
Why Falcons’ gamble on ‘special’ Penix made sense
Devin McCourty, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth explain why the Atlanta Falcons may have been right to draft QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trotter Jr., Travis among notable late-round picks
From the Philadelphia Eagles landing offensive and defensive help to the New York Jets adding a young QB, see which squads made the most of the later rounds in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Giants, Bears bolster WR room in Round 1 of draft
The New York Giants and Chicago Bears took advantage of a loaded WR class in the 2024 NFL Draft, and FNIA shares other picks from Round 1 that impressed them most.
Alt to LAC, Bowers to LV are head scratching picks
The FNIA crew reveal their biggest head scratchers from the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting Joe Alt to the Chargers, Trey Benson to the Cardinals and Brock Bowers to the Raiders.
Coleman, McConkey lead best picks of Round 2-3
The FNIA crew discusses the best picks from Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, citing Keon Coleman, Ladd McConkey, Blake Corum and others who are poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
Is LV eyeing its ‘cornerstone player’ in draft?
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the state of the quarterback room in Las Vegas and ponder if the Raiders will look for their "cornerstone player" in the draft or continue building elsewhere.
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
As the Patriots look to work their way back to the NFL postseason, should they take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick or trade that pick to bolster the entire roster?