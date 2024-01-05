Manchester City sells USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen to Colorado Rapids

United States men’s national team veteran Zack Steffen called time on an injury-plagued career with Manchester City on Thursday, sealing a transfer from the Premier League champions to MLS side Colorado Rapids on a three-year contract.

Steffen, 28, had struggled with knee and back injuries during 4.5 years in Europe that saw him a backup at Man City with successful loan stints at Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Zack for his effort and wish him the best of the luck in the future,” Man City said on its web site.

The 29-times capped Steffen was on two Premier League winning sides, played every minute of City’s 2020-21 League Cup triumph, and was on the bench when City lost the 2020-21 Champions League Final to Chelsea.

All told, he played two Champions League group stage matches, two Premier League matches, one Community Shield, seven League Cup outings, and 10 FA Cup games.

Steffen’s tenure at City was his second European stint after joining Bundesliga side Freiburg out of Maryland in 2015. He then starred for Columbus Crew, winning the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award in 2018, before moving to Man City.

Colorado Rapids statement on signing Zack Steffen

Steffen is the second USMNT goalkeeper to move to Colorado from a Premier League side after Tim Howard transferred to the Rapids from Everton in 2016.

Here’s Rapids director Padraig Smith:

“Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS. His exceptional skills, experience, and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our roster,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. “His character and mentality will greatly benefit our team. We’re thrilled to bolster our backline with his signing and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”