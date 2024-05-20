Jurrien Timber says Arsenal “deserved to win title” and excited for the future

LONDON — Arsenal came up just short in the Premier League title race but Jurrien Timber believes the Gunners deserved to win the title this season.

Of course, they didn’t. But he’s got a point. Was there really anything between Manchester City and Arsenal?

During Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Everton on the final day of the season Timber, 22, made his comeback after nine months out with an ACL injury.

He respects Man City but believed that Arsenal deserved to lift the trophy on the final day.

“I had a feeling we deserved this year to win it, to be fair. I think in a lot of aspects of the game, we were really good this season. But, let’s be honest, City are also great,” Timber said.

Does it feel like this is only the start for Arsenal?

“Yeah, it definitely feels like that. You feel that this team is not finished yet. It’s a good feeling to have and it is a good place to be with these guys,” Timber said.

Hunger is there as Arsenal push City all the way

Pro Soccer Talk asked Timber about how important it is to not be satisfied with finishing second two years in a row, as manager Mikel Arteta and captain Martin Odegaard both gave rousing speeches on the pitch after the game calling for more.

“Obviously you want to win prizes. You want to win something,” Timber said. “So, that is the hunger that will always stay there and also after you win it. But, we need to win our first one still and until that time, we will be hungry for sure.”

Asked if it was demoralizing to come up against a juggernaut like City, Timber revealed that the four-time reigning champs are just as concerned about Arsenal.

“It’s hard because they almost win everything. I think they also had the same feeling with us a little bit this season, which is good. I think it is a healthy competition,” Timber said.

When it comes to taking that next step to win something and beating Manchester City to the title next season, Timber couldn’t put his finger on exactly what Arsenal need to do to improve. But he knows they’re on the right path.

“It is hard for me to tell as well, because I have been injured. I have been close to the team, but it is hard to say: ‘This team needs this or that’. It’s hard for me to say. But I think we are on a good way and we need to look at it from that perspective. From there, we go and we move,” Timber said.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Timber if Arsenal sent a warning shot to Man City by coming so close this season?

“No, it’s a not a warning. I think they respect us as well. I think we showed that this season,” Timber said.

Future is bright

With Mikel Arteta having just one more year left on his contract at Arsenal, there is optimism he will soon sign a new long-term contract to continue the fine work he has done so far. Timber is obviously in favor of keeping Arteta around.

“I think you can tell that Mikel is great. He has made a lot of players better - and he makes a great team. So, I think Arsenal needs him next season as well,” Timber said.

The Dutchman was delighted to get his first minutes in an Arsenal shirt since the first day of the season back in August, as he was roared onto the pitch by the Arsenal faithful and he went over to celebrate with the entire Arsenal medical staff at the full time whistle after what has been a long road to recovery.

“That was amazing. That made me feel really good. I had a lot of support this year from the fans, which was really nice. I think everyone knows an ACL injury is not easy, so I am really thankful for that,” Timber smiled.

Timber is certainly excited about being a big part of Arsenal’s push for trophies next season and the Gunners will be a lot stronger for having the versatile Dutchman around.

“Just being out there with those guys is a big pleasure. I cannot wait for next season,” Timber added.

There is disappointment that they didn’t end the 20-year wait for the Premier League title but everybody at Arsenal is ready for more. And, most importantly, everybody knows there is much more to come.