Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Updates, score, analysis, highlights
Live updates, score, videos and analysis as Arsenal host Everton with a chance to win the title on the final day of the season.
LONDON — Welcome to north London for the final day of the Premier League season as Arsenal host Everton knowing a win combined with a draw/loss for Manchester City against West Ham would see the Gunners win the title for the first time in 20 years.
There is a mixture of excitement, hope and anticipation here as Mikel Arteta’s side have taken the title race down to the wire and all they can do is beat Everton and hope West Ham do them a massive favor away at Manchester City.
The sun is shinning in north London, but will it be glistening off the Premier League trophy in Martin Odegaard’s hands in just a few hours’ time?
How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET Sunday (May 19)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock
James Garner and Dwight McNeil start out wide with Calvert-Lewin in attack, while Young is at left back with Mykolenko still out.
Everton lineup
Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Gana, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin
The team news is here and Arsenal have one change, with Bukayo Saka missing out.
Saka has a ‘slight muscle issue’ and the injury is nothing serious, but enough to keep him out of the matchday squad.
Gabriel Martinelli comes in for Saka, as he will start on the left and Trossard will swap to the right wing.
Jurrien Timber is on the bench, as he’s included in a squad for the first time since the opening day of the season when he was injured.
Arsenal lineup
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli
We’ve been catching up with some of the Arsenal fans soaking up the sun outside the Emirates Stadium before the game.
There is a general feeling that Arsenal have a 10-30 percent chance of winning the title and some Gunners fans have even said they will be chanting “I’m forever blowing bubbles” if West Ham do them a huge favor against Man City...
⚪️🔴🗣️ Wonderful to chat with HUGE Arsenal fans Mahlon Deans and Nakeira Westmass outside the Emirates before the game vs Everton!

They share their percentage chance of #AFC winning the title & have a warning for Man City moving forward
🔴🗣️ Spoke to Arsenal fans Nathan and Dan outside the stadium. Dan thinks there's a 30% chance Arsenal win title today. Nathan predicts a title win today or next season.

Whatever happens today, #AFC fans hugely positive about the future