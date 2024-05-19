Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Updates, score, analysis, highlights

LONDON — Welcome to north London for the final day of the Premier League season as Arsenal host Everton knowing a win combined with a draw/loss for Manchester City against West Ham would see the Gunners win the title for the first time in 20 years.

There is a mixture of excitement, hope and anticipation here as Mikel Arteta’s side have taken the title race down to the wire and all they can do is beat Everton and hope West Ham do them a massive favor away at Manchester City.

The sun is shinning in north London, but will it be glistening off the Premier League trophy in Martin Odegaard’s hands in just a few hours’ time?

