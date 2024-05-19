 Skip navigation
Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Updates, score, analysis, highlights

Live updates, score, videos and analysis as Arsenal host Everton with a chance to win the title on the final day of the season.

Gauging Arsenal's chances to win Premier League
May 16, 2024 12:42 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal's season finale against Everton, and discuss if the Gunners have any realistic shot at winning the title.

LONDON — Welcome to north London for the final day of the Premier League season as Arsenal host Everton knowing a win combined with a draw/loss for Manchester City against West Ham would see the Gunners win the title for the first time in 20 years.

WATCH ARSENAL v EVERTON LIVE

There is a mixture of excitement, hope and anticipation here as Mikel Arteta’s side have taken the title race down to the wire and all they can do is beat Everton and hope West Ham do them a massive favor away at Manchester City.

The sun is shinning in north London, but will it be glistening off the Premier League trophy in Martin Odegaard’s hands in just a few hours’ time?

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday (May 19)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock

Updates
Everton lineup
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

James Garner and Dwight McNeil start out wide with Calvert-Lewin in attack, while Young is at left back with Mykolenko still out.

Everton lineup

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Gana, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal lineup
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The team news is here and Arsenal have one change, with Bukayo Saka missing out.

Saka has a ‘slight muscle issue’ and the injury is nothing serious, but enough to keep him out of the matchday squad.

Gabriel Martinelli comes in for Saka, as he will start on the left and Trossard will swap to the right wing.

Jurrien Timber is on the bench, as he’s included in a squad for the first time since the opening day of the season when he was injured.

Arsenal lineup

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli
Arsenal fans full of confidence, predict percentage of title win
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

We’ve been catching up with some of the Arsenal fans soaking up the sun outside the Emirates Stadium before the game.

There is a general feeling that Arsenal have a 10-30 percent chance of winning the title and some Gunners fans have even said they will be chanting “I’m forever blowing bubbles” if West Ham do them a huge favor against Man City...