USMNT star Timothy Weah scores first Juventus goal with rocket shot (video)

Timothy Weah finally had his first goal for Juventus, and it’s a sensational hit.

The USMNT winger, 23, scored for long distance at the end of Juventus’ 6-1 Coppa Italia rout of Salernitana on Thursday.

Weah came off the bench in the match after starting versus AS Roma in Serie A play at the weekend. He’s mostly been playing on the right, and has one assist in 13 appearances.

He’s made a handful of starts in that time, missing five matches with a hamstring injury from Nov. 5 - Dec. 8.

Going bar down always makes it look better, doesn’t it?

Weah’s father George played his Serie A ball for AC Milan, where he scored a fair few goals in tournament play as well.

Weah signed a five-year deal with Juve after arriving from Lille this summer. The one-time Celtic star and PSG academy product has five goals and four assists in 35 caps for the United States men’s national team.

