Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Saturday as the Red Devils seek a fifth-straight win that would further strengthen the Red Devils’ revitalized top-four hopes.

Erik ten Hag’s men have shot up to sixth on the Premier League table with 44 points, three fewer than Spurs and five behind fourth-place Aston Villa.

The Red Devils may have just a plus-1 goal differential, but they’re now nine points clear of the bottom half of the table.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs FULHAM LIVE

Fulham have done enough to stay clear of the bottom three, but would love to sit comfortably in the top half.

The Cottagers ended 2023 with a bang, beating Arsenal at Craven Cottage. But Marco Silva’s men ahve just one win in the five Premier League matches to start 2024.

The last outing was a 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa and Fulham is starting a tricky four-match stretch that will see Man United joined by Brighton, Wolves, and Spurs.

Manchester United vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Manchester United focus, injuries, team news

Rasmus Hojlund is in scintillating form, and will look to stretch his scoring streak to a seventh-straight Premier League game with at least one goal. Two of those matches feature multiple goal contributions — a brace versus Luton last time out and a goal and an assist each against Spurs and Wolves.

OUT: Mason Mount (calf), Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (undisclosed), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)

Fulham lineup focus, injuries, team news

The absence of suspended Palhinha will be very difficult for Fulham, but perhaps the Cottagers can ride the red-hot finishing form of Rodrigo Muniz, who has four goals in scoring over each of the last three games.

OUT: Raul Jimenez (thigh), Palhinha (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (lower leg), Armando Broja (illness)