Mexico vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published June 28, 2024 06:51 PM

Mexico need to beat Ecuador on Sunday in Phoenix or else it’ll leave the 2024 Copa America at the group stage.

El Tri beat Jamaica 1-0 in the tournament opener but lost to Venezuela when Salomon Rondon converted his penalty and Mexico missed one of their own.

[ MORE: 2024 Copa America predictions | Copa America schedule ]

And so Jaime Lozano’s team look to Ecuador, who fell to Venezuela 2-1 but handed Jamaica a 3-1 setback and enjoy an advantage in goal differential.

A draw’s as good as a win for La Tricolor, who boast some serious talent in Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle), Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town), and Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen).

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Sunday (June 30)

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Mexico team news, focus

El Tri do not have West Ham star Edson Alvarez, who will miss the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Gerrardo Arteaga has Mexico’s lone goal of the tournament.

Ecuador team news, focus

Paez, 17, scored against Ecuador and has been getting a lot of focus given his eventual move to join Caicedo at Chelsea come 2025.

Mexico vs Ecuador prediction

It could go either way, and you know Mexico will have a serious fan advantage in Phoenix. Still, this tournament may be going the way of CONMEBOL. Mexico 2-2 Ecuador.