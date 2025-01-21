Newcastle reportedly trigger release clause of $60M Olympian — Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich hold interest

An intriguing report out of Spain says that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have show interest in Olympic gold medal winner Alex Baena of Villarreal, and that the Magpies have activated the player’s release clause.

Baena, 23, is also listed as of interest to Bayern Munich, though it’s not difficult to imagine most teams holding a flame for the fantastic playmaker.

Fichajes says Baena’s release clause is approximately $63 million, and it’s a figure that could eventually prove a mild bargain should the player continue a career upswing that has him on eight caps and two goals for Spain over the past 16 months.

He made two appearances off the bench at EURO 2024, but his real star turn came at the 2024 Summer Games, where he scored and assisted in the instant classic gold medal game win over France.

What is Baena all about?

Baena piled up five goals and 18 assists for the Yellow Submarine last season across all competitions, with 14 of the helpers coming in La Liga play. So far this season, he has four goals and five assists in 17 league matches.

He’s a dangerous dribbler, passer, and scorer whether wide or serving as an attacking midfielder, with Football Reference using his metrics to rate him similarly to Phil Foden, Julian Brandt, and Martin Odegaard.

Newcastle have Anthony Gordon on the left wing but the English forward moves all over the top of the pitch, while Nuno Espirito Santo has shown a preference to utilize many wide players over the course of a game.

That type of money is never a no-brainer, but Baena is as close to it as possible for a club like Newcastle who not only want to push to be a perennial European competitor, but to be a contender to win any competition it enters in a given season.