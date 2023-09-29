 Skip navigation
Top News

San Francisco Giants fire Gabe Kapler
Giants fire manager Kapler with 3 games left in his 4th season
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Haiden Deegan shell shocked after race.JPG
Haiden Deegan proves the haters wrong, wins the 250 SuperMotocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Magic moment: Fitz makes most of first fourballs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_nwarkansasrd1_230929.jpg
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1
nbc_bfa_wnbaexpansion_230929.jpg
Warriors working to bring WNBA team to Bay Area
nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
How will Sanders and Colorado respond against USC?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published September 29, 2023 06:05 PM

Both Nottingham Forest and Brentford will try to continue their strong starts to the season, rebound from defeat last time out and climb back into the Premier League’s top half when they meet at the City Ground on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

For Forest, it was a humbling (even if expected) 2-0 defeat to three-time defending champions Manchester City, though Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees acquitted themselves quite well and made Pep Guardiola’s side sweat after Rodri’s inexplicable red card just 25 seconds into the second half. Forest are yet to lose back-to-back games this season 2W-1D-3L) — a mark they will look to keep alive on Sunday.

As for Brentford, successive PL defeats was their fate as the Bees were somewhat surprisingly turned over and thumped 3-1 by Everton in west London; that on the heels of a valiant 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle the week before; and followed by a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup third round at midweek. Thomas Frank’s side is spiraling just a bit, with long-term injuries (Rico Henry and Kevin Schade) piling on top of Ivan Toney’s gambling ban which will have him out until January.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Oct. 1)
TV: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Nottingham Forest, injury news

OUT: Danilo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (groin)

Focus on Brentford, injury news

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Ben Mee (calf), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)