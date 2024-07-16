Premier League players at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The men’s soccer competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games promises exceptional contributions from emerging young talent as well as some familiar overage stars.

Premier League players fit into both of those categories as the 2024 Olympics.

Crystal Palace has one of each on France, as young Michael Olise and 27-year-old Jean-Philippe Mateta join former PL star Alexandre Lacazette and big-time prospects Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki in shaping a remarkably deep U-23 squad. Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu has been registered as an alternate for France.

Julian Alvarez is one of the biggest names at the tournament, fresh off Premier League and Copa America titles with Man City and Argentina. Future Man City man Claudio Echeverri is also on Argentina’s team, as are ex-City men Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Gomez. The blue hues match, you know?

Chelsea keeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina is on the United States team and Boubacar Traore of Wolves is with Mali.

Ipswich Town’s Henry Gray is an alternate for New Zealand, while there are a few more former PL stars include Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Naby Keita (Guinea), Eric Garcia (Spain), Fabian Balbuena (Paraguay).

Premier League players at the 2024 Olympics

Chelsea: Gaga Slonina (United States), Lesley Ugochukwu* (France)

Crystal Palace: Michael Olise (France), Jean-Philippe Mateta (France)

Ipswich Town: Henry Gray* (New Zealand)

Manchester City: Julian Alvarez, Claudio Echeverri

Wolves: Boubacar Traore (Mali)

*alternate