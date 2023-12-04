Sheffield United vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool head to struggling Sheffield United on Wednesday hoping to stay in the Premier League title race.

Sheffield United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday as the Blades went down to 10 men and crumbled at Turf Moor as Paul Heckingbottom’s job is under serious threat. The new boys had a few promising displays and results in recent weeks but injuries have hit hard and things have unraveled in the last two games with a terrible home defeat to Bournemouth followed up buy that shocking loss at Burnley. The Blades have both conceded the most goals and scored the fewest in the PL this season and they sit bottom of the table. All is not well at Bramall Lane.

Things are much better at Liverpool, especially after their wild late comeback win at home against Fulham on Sunday. Trailing 3-2 late on in an incredible game which they dominated, Jurgen Klopp’s side rallied to score in the 87th and 88th minutes to win it. Liverpool are struggling a little defensively as they just can’t get the balance right but they’re also phenomenal in attack and look like they’re going to score three or four goals each time they step out onto the pitch. Liverpool remain right up there with Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race and they need to improve defensively if they want to stay there.

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

The Blades have some big injuries in defense but that is no excuse for conceding so many goals so far this season. They need to hang in there against Liverpool, hope for the best and in Cameron Archer up top they have a player who can take a half chance.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Ollie McBurnie (suspended), George Baldock (thigh)

Focus on Liverpool, team news

With Alisson out for the weekend win against Fulham, Kelleher was tasked with taking his chance in goal and he will once again be named as the starter. Liverpool have so many attacking options, both in midfield and attack, that Klopp has to get the balance right. They are struggling to do that but when Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold score goals like they did at the weekend, who can blame Liverpool for going with all-out attack?

OUT: Alisson (thigh), Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin)