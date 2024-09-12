Tottenham vs Arsenal odds, prediction - Spurs favorites for the north London derby?

The north London derby is always an intense, tight affair and this Sunday’s clash between Tottenham and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be no different.

Some are actually saying Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are the favorites, given that Arsenal have plenty of key absentees in midfield. That may be a little too much, but Arsenal missing the influential duo of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice certainly levels the playing field considerably.

Below we look at the latest odds and make a Tottenham vs Arsenal score prediction.

Tottenham vs Arsenal odds

Tottenham are priced at +190 to win, with Arsenal at +125 to prevail. The draw is +260, which seems like a good price.

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

This is always a tough one to call and over the years there have been so many wild topsy-turvy games. This is a massive game for both teams and having this encounter so early in the campaign can really set the narrative for the next few months, and maybe even beyond that. Arsenal’s absentees have been well documented but they still have a very strong squad and will be the favorites, and rightly so. But it feels like Spurs are on the verge of breaking out offensively as they keep creating so many clear-cut chances that eventually it has to click. It just has to, right? Based on that logic, and Spurs’ wild high defensive line which should give Arsenal plenty of chances on the counter, I’m expecting lots of goals in this one. Let’s go for a draw and Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal seems to be a scoreline which has graced this particular fixture on plenty of occasions in recent years. It will do so again.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (September 15)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com