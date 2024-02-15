Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Tottenham host Wolves in north London on Saturday as Ange Postecoglou’s side aim for revenge and to keep their top four hopes on track.

Spurs won late on once again last weekend as they beat Brighton 2-1 at home thanks to Brennan Johnson’s 96th-minute winner. Heung-min Son, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are all back from international duty, while Micky van de Ven and James Maddison are getting back up to speed after their injuries and Spurs now have an abundance of options all over the pitch. But especially in attack. Who will start out of Maddison, Richarlison, Son, Kulusevski, Werner and Johnson? Ange has options and making the right selection decisions will be key for Spurs’ top four hopes.

Wolves beat Tottenham 2-1 in November thanks to two late goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina as Gary O’Neil’s side are comfortably in midtable and have pulled off some big shocks with their clinical counter attacks. Wolves lost at home against Brentford last weekend but they’re such a tough team to play against and they now have Hwang Hee-chan back, plus Pedro Neto is in fine form. There was bad news for Wolves this week on the injury front though as Matheus Cunha, who has been in excellent form in recent months, suffered a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

How to watch Tottenham v Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Online via Peacock Premium

Tottenham focus, team news

Son coming off the bench last weekend was key in Spurs’ win against Brighton as his quality set up the winner. He’s the leader of this team and Tottenham will now look to kick on to cement their spot in the top four. Now everyone is back fit Postecoglou has lots of options in attack and it will be intriguing to see which quartet he goes with from the start. Balance is key. Tottenham should start Bissouma and Sarr in midfield again which will be a huge boost.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (thigh)

Wolves focus, team news

Missing Cunha is a big blow but Hwang is back and should slot straight into his spot. Wolves are now playing with house money as they’re not going to get relegated (which was a very real fear at the start of this season) and all of the focus is now on a top 10 finish and potentially a late-season push for Europe.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (hamstring)