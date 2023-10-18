USMNT legend Michael Bradley retiring at end of Toronto FC season

USMNT centurion and MLS legend Michael Bradley will retire at the end of the season, calling time on a glittering playing career at the age of 36.

Bradley authored some of the most magnificent moments in United States men’s national team history inside of his 151 caps, and only Cobi Jones and Landon Donovan made more appearances in a USA shirt.

His club career was bookended by stints with New York MetroStars and then nearly a decade with Toronto FC, where he played in three MLS Cup Finals — winning one — while claiming the 2017 Supporters’ Shield and playing in a CONCACAF Champions League Final and Campeones Cup Final.

He went overseas to Heerenveen, where he scored 16 times from 2006-2008 before moving to Borussia Monchengladbach. He took a loan to Aston Villa before spending three seasons in Italy between Chievo and Roma.

Bradley played for his father Bob with the MetroStars, the USMNT, and Toronto.

Bradley’s 17 international goals tie him with DaMarcus Beasley and Earnie Stewart for 10th all-time, and he was the 2015 U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year while twice being named CONCACAF Men’s Best XI.