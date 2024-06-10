Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher among 4 new members named to HISA horsemen’s advisory group

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Horse racing’s federal oversight body has named Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher among four new members of a horseman’s advisory group that will provide feedback to its executive team and committees.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority ( HISA ) announced that Pletcher, whose colt Mindframe finished second, a half-length behind upset winner Dornoch in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, will join owners John Green and Michael Levinson and consignor Craig Bandoroff on the advisory group.

They will replace Hall of Famer Mark Casse and fellow trainers Tom Drury Jr. and Linda Gaudet, owner/breeder Fred Hertrich III, Del Mar vice president Tom Robbins and owner/bloodstock agent David Ingordo.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus thanked the outgoing members in a release for helping with “tangible changes” that have improved its rules. Lazarus added that she looked forward to further improvements and collaboration with the new members and said, “their guidance and input will be invaluable as we work together to uphold the integrity and safety of Thoroughbred racing.”