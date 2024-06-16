WATCH: Christian Eriksen scores Denmark’s opening goal at EURO 2024
Published June 16, 2024 12:34 PM
Three years and four days after suffering a cardiac arrest in front of the entire world at EURO 2020, Christian Eriksen has completed the ultimate comeback and scored Denmark’s first goal at the 2024 European Championship on Sunday.
[ MORE: UEFA Euro 2024 full group table and standings ]
WHAT A MOMENT, UNBELIEVABLE! ❤️— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2024
Who else than Christian Eriksen!? 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/LLiW3hQRmq
This is what dreams are made of ❤️— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2024
After suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen opens up the scoring for Denmark at EURO 2024 🙏🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/8fjnoRoSzp
Three years after the incident, the severity of Eriksen’s medical situation is no less chilling now than it was in the seconds, minutes and hours that immediately followed.
He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest. How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defibrillator. That is quite fast. How close were we? I don’t know.