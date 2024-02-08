West Ham vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, video highlights

West Ham United look to complete a double over old pal Declan Rice and Arsenal when the Gunners head across London on Sunday.

Tomas Soucek and ex-Arsenal man Konstantinos Mavropanos helped West Ham beat Arsenal at the Emirates just after Christmas.

WATCH WEST HAM vs ARSENAL LIVE STREAM ONLINE

The Irons have since hit quite a skid, and their once strong top-four hopes look more suited for a top-seven battle. Still in Europe, West Ham is now eight points off fourth place Villa and closer to the bottom half.

Arsenal, meanwhile, is still buzzing after a strong performance and win over Liverpool that propelled Mikel Arteta’s men to within two of the leaders. They’ll still have to worry about the game-in-hand of Man City — like them on 49 points — but a Premier League title run remains alive in Week 24 and that’s just fine given the state of the season just a couple of weeks ago.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal, live stream link, start time

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

West Ham team news, injuries

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Alphonse Areola (head), Lucas Paqueta (calf)

Arsenal team news, injuries

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty), Thomas Partey (thigh), Fabio Vieira (groin), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (ankle), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

