Which clubs will play in the 2024-25 Premier League season?

  
Published May 26, 2024 12:09 PM

Southampton confirmed their place in the 2024-25 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship playoff final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Which Premier League clubs are in Europe next season? ]

That completes the field of 20 teams who will compete next season when Manchester City begin their quest for an unprecedented fifth-straight PL crown.

Saints join Leicester City and Ipswich Town as the new boys for this season and will hope to avoid the one-and-done fate after last season’s three promoted sides: Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United.

Premier League clubs for the 2024-25 season

Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Ipswich Town
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers