Portugal vs Czechia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published June 17, 2024 07:43 AM

2016 European champs Portugal kick off their EURO 2024 campaign against Czechia on Tuesday in Group F with plenty of intrigue around Roberto Martinez’s team.

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo is always the main focus when it comes to Portugal but when you look through their squad, especially in midfield and attack, they are absolutely stacked. Portugal aren’t being talked about as one of the favorites for this tournament but they probably should be.

[ MORE: Everything you need for EURO 2024 ]

As for Czechia, they will be extremely tough to break down and they had a very good qualifying campaign as they finished above Poland to reach the tournament. The Czech side reached the quarterfinals at EURO 2020 and they could be a legit dark horse.

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 ]

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (June 18)
Stadium: Leipzig Stadium
How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Portugal team news, focus

There is so much quality in this Portugal side that it is hard to tell if Cristiano Ronaldo will start up top. But he probably will in what will be his sixth European Championships. With Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in the attacking areas, this Portugal side can blow teams away. In defense they have a few issues with veteran center back Pepe still going strong at the age of 41 and Ruben Dias coming off an okay season at Manchester City and a few question marks around their goalkeepers. But in theory, Portugal’s starting lineup and first three players off the bench are perhaps the strongest in the tournament.

Czechia team news, focus

Tomas Soucek captains Czechia and West Ham’s midfield destroyer is the heartbeat of this team. Patrik Schick is the main man up top and had a great season with Bayer Leverkusen and this Czech side are more than capable of beating Portugal and it wouldn’t be much of an upset.

Portugal vs Czechia prediction

On paper this should be an easy Portugal win but Bruno Fernandes and Co. may struggle to break Czechia down. Expect a win for Portugal but a tight one. Portugal 2-1 Czechia.