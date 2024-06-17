Austria vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

All eyes will be on France, and for good reason, when the two-time European champions (1984 and 2000) make their EURO 2024 debut against Austria on Monday.

After fellow EURO 2024 favorites England failed to impress in their tournament-opening victory over Serbia on Sunday, France will hope to set a rapid pace for everyone else to chase. Les Bleus are once again led by head coach Didier Deschamps, in charge at his sixth major tournament since replacing Laurent Blanc in the summer of 2012 — an unheard-of tenure in the modern international game, but an arrangement which has suited both sides quite well. Under Deschamps, France have appeared in the final of three of the last four major tournaments (EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup and 2022 World Cup), but it was a disappointing round-of-16 exit four three years ago, when they went out to Switzerland on penalties.

Austria, on the other hand, are competing in their third straight European Championship and will try to make it back-to-back trips to the knockout rounds. Das Team succumbed to eventual champions Italy in 2021.

How to watch Austria vs France, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (June 17)

Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Austria team news, focus

Ralf Rangnick has been in charge since leaving his post as Manchester United’s interim manager in May 2022 and guided Austria to a 2nd-place finish, only a point behind group winners Belgium, to achieve comfortable qualification (nine points clear of 3rd-place Sweden). Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer led the way with four goals during qualifying, followed by Freiburg forward Michael Gregoritsch and RB Leipzig midfielder Christoph Baumgartner with three apiece. Marko Arnautovic, whose 112 caps are seven more than anyone else in Austria’s history (David Alaba misses out on EURO 2024 after tearing his ACL in December), remains in the mix as well.

France team news, focus

Kylian Mbappe is 25 years old and primed to star in his fifth major tournament already, hoping to become one of six players to complete the World Cup/European Championship winner’s medals set. Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Benjamin Pavard and Alphonse Areola are the other holdovers from the 2018 team. Deschamps has raised a few eyebrows by hand-picking Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano as his starting center backs, despite William Saliba being in world-class form for Arsenal all season. Qualification was a breeze for France, dropping just two points (a 2-2 draw with Greece on the final day, months after securing qualification) in the process. Nine different players scored in a 14-0 victory over Gibraltar in November.

They have youth, they have experience, they attacking firepower and they have a rock-solid foundation at the back. For them to not win this tournament, France will likely have to beat themselves. Austria 1-3 France.