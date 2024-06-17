 Skip navigation
2024 NBA Finals - Game Four
NBA Finals Game 5 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole to make season debut for Yankees on Wednesday against Orioles
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Deschamps confirms broken nose

  
Published June 17, 2024 05:19 PM

Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury late in France’s 1-0 win over Austria to kick off their EURO 2024 in Germany on Monday.

Mbappe rose to duel for a ball in the box and his header attempt missed the ball and caught the shoulder of Austria’s Kevin Danso.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, results | EURO group standings ]

The World Cup winner and new Real Madrid man was bloodied and required treatment from trainers.

France manager Didier Deschamps says it’s ‘apparently’ a broken nose for Mbappe, and that Les Bleus ‘will see’ how it affects the captain.

Mbappe’s hard first-half cross led to an own goal, and he might’ve had a brace on another day. Might we see Mbappe miss time, or even emerge with a mask? Like Josko Gvardiol last World Cup, it seems there’s always one!

Kylian Mbappe injury video