Wolves vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolves host Manchester City at Molineux on Saturday and Pep Guardiola’s reigning champs are the only perfect team remaining in the Premier League through the first six weeks of the new season.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves have been far from perfect and were dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Ipswich Town on Tuesday as they led 2-0 early on but lost 3-2 and their poor start to the season continues. After a summer of turmoil, Wolves have won just one of their six Premier League games so far and were a little lucky to get a point at newly-promoted Luton last time out, despite battling hard after summer signing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off late in the first half.

On the other side of spectrum, Manchester City have won all six of their Premier League games so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table as the only perfect team remaining. Pep Guardiola’s side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 last time out in the league but they did have to deal with Rodri getting himself stupidly sent off early in the second half as he will now miss this game, plus the huge clash against Arsenal on Oct. 8.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: Peacock

Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium

Focus on Wolves

This was always going to be a tough season for Wolves but they are playing better than their points tally suggests. But that wasn’t the case against Luton last week. Impacted by Bellegarde being sent off, Gary O’Neil’s side took the lead but were then undone by a strange penalty decision (Wolves feel extremely aggrieved by refereeing decisions almost on a weekly basis now) and they could have lost the game. Still, four points from six games isn’t a disastrous tally of points and they have played extremely well against some of the big boys so perhaps they could pull of a shock against City? Bellegarde will be missing through suspension, while Joe Hodge could be available.

Focus on Manchester City

The treble winners look pretty unstoppable and Erling Haaland is in his groove with so many talented attackers around him purring. Yes, they are missing Kevin de Bruyne through injury and they will now miss Rodri too, but this City squad is so strong and everyone is stepping up in every competition to get the job done. Injury wise, Bernardo Silva and John Stones are both battling back from injury while Mateo Kovacic is fit which is a big boost and along with Kalvin Phillips, he will help fill the Rodri-sized hole in midfield.