Women’s USL Super League set for exciting inaugural season: How to watch live, stream link, schedule, details

The newest women’s professional soccer league in the United States kicks off this August, as the USL Super League begins their inaugural season.

Opening weekend of the USL Super League is on August 17-18, 2024, as eight teams based across the USA will compete from August to December, then break for winter before finishing the season in the spring. Each team will play 28 games in a season, with four games against each team. At the end of the season the top four teams will compete in the playoffs, with two-legged semifinals and a one-off final to decide the champion.

Every regular season and playoff match – 115 matches, combined – will be available to stream on Peacock for soccer fans in the United States, as Peacock is the official streaming home for the USL Super League in a multi-year agreement.

The USL Super League has been given Division One status by the U.S. Soccer Federation, meaning it sits at the top tier of women’s professional soccer in the USA and is at the top of the USL’s successful youth-to-pro pathway system.

Which teams are in the USL Super League?

Brooklyn FC

Carolina Ascent FC

Dallas Trinity FC

DC Power FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC

Lexington SC

Spokane Zephyr FC

Tampa Bay Sun FC

What is the USL Super League?

The USL Super League is a Division One professional women’s soccer league kicking off in August 2024.

The vision is to be a global leader in women’s soccer on and off the field while providing more opportunities for more women in more communities. The USL Super League sits at the top the USL’s distinct youth-to-pro women’s pathway.

The complete pathway includes the USL W League, the leading pre-professional women’s soccer league in the United States; the USL Academy, an advanced talent-development platform connected to professional and pre-professional USL clubs; and USL Youth, a premier national youth competition.

“We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal and Peacock to provide a world-class viewing experience for USL Super League fans across the country,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. “NBC Sports and Peacock have raised the bar for soccer coverage in the United States, and their commitment to the USL Super League is a testament to what we are building. It affirms the Super League’s integral role in elevating women’s soccer and bringing more opportunities for players, coaches, and fans in the women’s game. Our matches will be easily accessible for fans in one place, and we look forward to working with Peacock to build the Super League into a global leader both on and off the field, while also partnering with NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Play to reach millions of young athletes and their families.”

How to watch the USL Super League live

Every single USL Super League game is available to watch on Peacock.

USL Super League schedule 2024 - Fall season

All kick off times are ET

Saturday, August 17

Carolina Ascent FC vs DC Power FC - 7pm

Spokane Zephyr FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 9pm

Sunday, August 18

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 6:30pm

Saturday, August 24

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs DC Power FC - 7pm

Sunday, August 25

Carolina Ascent vs Lexington SC - 2:30pm

Saturday, August 31

Brooklyn FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 7:30pm

Friday, September 6

Carolina Ascent FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 7

Dallas Trinity FC vs DC Power FC - 8pm

Sunday, September 8

Lexington SC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 4pm

Spokane Zephyr FC vs Brooklyn FC - 9pm

Friday, September 13

DC Power FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7:30pm

Dallas Trinity FC vs Lexington SC - 8pm

Saturday, September 14

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7pm

Sunday, September 15

Spokane Zephyr FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 9pm

Sunday, September 22

Lexington SC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 4pm

Spokane Zephyr FC vs DC Power FC - 9pm

Wednesday, September 25

Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7pm

Friday, September 27

Carolina Ascent FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 28

Brooklyn FC vs Lexington SC - 7pm

DC Power FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 2pm

Sunday, September 29

Fort Lauderdale FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7:30pm

Friday, October 4

DC Power FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30pm

Sunday, October 6

Lexington SC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 4pm

Fort Lauderdale FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7:30pm

Spokane Zephyr FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 9pm

Friday, October 11

Brooklyn FC vs DC Power FC - 7pm

Saturday, October 12

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7pm

Sunday, October 13

Spokane Zephyr FC vs Lexington SC - 9pm

Wednesday, October 16

DC Power FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 19

Carolina Ascent FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7pm

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs Lexington SC - 7:30pm

Friday, October 25

Dallas Trinity FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 8pm

Saturday, October 26

Brooklyn FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7pm

Sunday, October 27

DC Power FC vs Lexington SC - 1pm

Spokane Zephyr FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 8pm

Saturday, November 2

Dallas Trinity FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 4pm

Brooklyn FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 6pm

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Lexington SC - 6pm

Sunday, November 3

DC Power FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 2pm

Saturday, November 9

Carolina Ascent FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7pm

Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7pm

Fort Lauderdale FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 13

Lexington SC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7pm

DC Power FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7:30pm

Friday, November 16

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 7pm

Wednesday, November 20

Dallas Trinity FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 8pm

Saturday, November 23

Brooklyn FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7pm

Carolina Ascent FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7pm

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs DC Power FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 7

Lexington SC vs Brooklyn FC - 7pm

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7:30pm

Sunday, December 8

Dallas Trinity FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 3:30pm