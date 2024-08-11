Women’s USL Super League set for exciting inaugural season: How to watch live, stream link, schedule, details
The newest women’s professional soccer league in the United States kicks off this August, as the USL Super League begins their inaugural season.
Opening weekend of the USL Super League is on August 17-18, 2024, as eight teams based across the USA will compete from August to December, then break for winter before finishing the season in the spring. Each team will play 28 games in a season, with four games against each team. At the end of the season the top four teams will compete in the playoffs, with two-legged semifinals and a one-off final to decide the champion.
Every regular season and playoff match – 115 matches, combined – will be available to stream on Peacock for soccer fans in the United States, as Peacock is the official streaming home for the USL Super League in a multi-year agreement.
The USL Super League has been given Division One status by the U.S. Soccer Federation, meaning it sits at the top tier of women’s professional soccer in the USA and is at the top of the USL’s successful youth-to-pro pathway system.
Which teams are in the USL Super League?
Brooklyn FC
Carolina Ascent FC
Dallas Trinity FC
DC Power FC
Fort Lauderdale United FC
Lexington SC
Spokane Zephyr FC
Tampa Bay Sun FC
What is the USL Super League?
The USL Super League is a Division One professional women’s soccer league kicking off in August 2024.
The vision is to be a global leader in women’s soccer on and off the field while providing more opportunities for more women in more communities. The USL Super League sits at the top the USL’s distinct youth-to-pro women’s pathway.
The complete pathway includes the USL W League, the leading pre-professional women’s soccer league in the United States; the USL Academy, an advanced talent-development platform connected to professional and pre-professional USL clubs; and USL Youth, a premier national youth competition.
“We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal and Peacock to provide a world-class viewing experience for USL Super League fans across the country,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. “NBC Sports and Peacock have raised the bar for soccer coverage in the United States, and their commitment to the USL Super League is a testament to what we are building. It affirms the Super League’s integral role in elevating women’s soccer and bringing more opportunities for players, coaches, and fans in the women’s game. Our matches will be easily accessible for fans in one place, and we look forward to working with Peacock to build the Super League into a global leader both on and off the field, while also partnering with NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Play to reach millions of young athletes and their families.”
How to watch the USL Super League live
Every single USL Super League game is available to watch on Peacock.
USL Super League schedule 2024 - Fall season
All kick off times are ET
Saturday, August 17
Carolina Ascent FC vs DC Power FC - 7pm
Spokane Zephyr FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 9pm
Sunday, August 18
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 6:30pm
Saturday, August 24
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs DC Power FC - 7pm
Sunday, August 25
Carolina Ascent vs Lexington SC - 2:30pm
Saturday, August 31
Brooklyn FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 7:30pm
Friday, September 6
Carolina Ascent FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7:30pm
Saturday, September 7
Dallas Trinity FC vs DC Power FC - 8pm
Sunday, September 8
Lexington SC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 4pm
Spokane Zephyr FC vs Brooklyn FC - 9pm
Friday, September 13
DC Power FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7:30pm
Dallas Trinity FC vs Lexington SC - 8pm
Saturday, September 14
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7pm
Sunday, September 15
Spokane Zephyr FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 9pm
Sunday, September 22
Lexington SC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 4pm
Spokane Zephyr FC vs DC Power FC - 9pm
Wednesday, September 25
Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7pm
Friday, September 27
Carolina Ascent FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30pm
Saturday, September 28
Brooklyn FC vs Lexington SC - 7pm
DC Power FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 2pm
Sunday, September 29
Fort Lauderdale FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7:30pm
Friday, October 4
DC Power FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30pm
Sunday, October 6
Lexington SC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 4pm
Fort Lauderdale FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7:30pm
Spokane Zephyr FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 9pm
Friday, October 11
Brooklyn FC vs DC Power FC - 7pm
Saturday, October 12
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7pm
Sunday, October 13
Spokane Zephyr FC vs Lexington SC - 9pm
Wednesday, October 16
DC Power FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7:30pm
Saturday, October 19
Carolina Ascent FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7pm
Fort Lauderdale United FC vs Lexington SC - 7:30pm
Friday, October 25
Dallas Trinity FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 8pm
Saturday, October 26
Brooklyn FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 7pm
Sunday, October 27
DC Power FC vs Lexington SC - 1pm
Spokane Zephyr FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 8pm
Saturday, November 2
Dallas Trinity FC vs Fort Lauderdale FC - 4pm
Brooklyn FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 6pm
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Lexington SC - 6pm
Sunday, November 3
DC Power FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 2pm
Saturday, November 9
Carolina Ascent FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7pm
Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7pm
Fort Lauderdale FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30pm
Wednesday, November 13
Lexington SC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7pm
DC Power FC vs Brooklyn FC - 7:30pm
Friday, November 16
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 7pm
Wednesday, November 20
Dallas Trinity FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 8pm
Saturday, November 23
Brooklyn FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7pm
Carolina Ascent FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - 7pm
Fort Lauderdale United FC vs DC Power FC - 7:30pm
Saturday, December 7
Lexington SC vs Brooklyn FC - 7pm
Fort Lauderdale United FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7:30pm
Sunday, December 8
Dallas Trinity FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - 3:30pm
Saturday, December 14
Dallas Trinity FC vs Brooklyn FC - 3:30pm
Lexington SC vs DC Power FC - 7pm
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC - 7pm
Fort Lauderdale United FC vs Carolina Ascent FC - 7:30pm