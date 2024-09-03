Emma Navarro makes U.S. Open semifinals, continues remarkable rise

American Emma Navarro has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal and will move into the top 10 for the first time.

Navarro, who had one Grand Slam match win before this year, continued a breakout season by beating Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Navarro, 23 years old and the No. 13 seed, gets No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 7 Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals on Thursday.

Navarro won the 2021 NCAA singles title for Virginia and began her professional career after the 2022 NCAA season.

She started 2023 ranked No. 143 in the world, played 88 matches that year, mostly at lower levels and in qualifying, and finished it at No. 38.

In 2024, she reached the Australian Open third round and French Open fourth round and qualified for the four-woman U.S. Olympic team.

Then she made the Wimbledon quarterfinals, beating Coco Gauff both there and in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

“I’m at the point of my career where I’m not scared of any result or making a run in any tournament,” Navarro said on court after Tuesday’s victory.