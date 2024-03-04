Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win

 Skip navigation
March 4, 2024 12:04 PM
The Golf Central crew react to Austin Eckroat's first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic, discussing how he was able to stay even keel in Monday's victory.
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_woodsbobjones_240303.jpg
3:47
Woods named USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
nbc_golf_mcilroylites_240302.jpg
6:20
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpga_240302.jpg
3:00
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
6:02
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
nbc_golf_mcilroycognizantrd2_240301.jpg
6:39
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240301.jpg
6:42
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
nbc_golf_hsbcdaytwohighlights_240301.jpg
2:15
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
3:24
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
