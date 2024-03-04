Watch Now
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
The Golf Central crew react to Austin Eckroat's first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic, discussing how he was able to stay even keel in Monday's victory.
Up Next
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Kira K. Dixon provides an update after the final round of the Cognizant Classic could not be completed due to inclement weather and will resume on Monday, as well as an interview with leader Austin Eckroat.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, Round 4
Our team recaps Round 4 of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, where Hannah Green came out with the victory.
Woods named USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
Woods named USGA's 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
Golf Central dives into Tiger Woods' career accomplishments, setbacks and more as he receives the USGA 2024 Bob Jones Award.
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Rory's best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 3 of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from day three of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Ayaka Furue leads the pack heading into the final round.
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Golf Central breaks down the best and worst moments from the Bear Trap stretch at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, taking place at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
LIV's 'strategy' with Kim remains unclear
The Golf Central Crew analyzes Anthony Kim's return at a LIV Golf event on Friday, questioning what the tour's plan with him is moving forward.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, Round 2
See the best shots from day two of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Celine Boutier maintains the top spot heading into round three.