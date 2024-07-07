Watch Now
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
C.T. Pan explains how excited he is to play in The Open after qualifying for the major at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after the John Deere Classic, explaining why the two young golfers are "ready to win now."
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
After entering the day tied up at 18-18, Team USA pulled away from the International Team to win by 5 points in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup to secure their 15th win in the tournament.
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson put up a 62 in Round 3 of the John Deere Classic, putting himself in position to earn his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
Team USA and the International team are tied at 18-18 after Day 2 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup, with the upcoming singles matches set to decide the tournament winner.
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Michael Thorbjornson and Luke Clanton discuss the difficulty of being young in a field of seasoned professionals at the 2024 John Deere Classic. They are tied for sixth after Round 3.
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Eric Cole analyzes his bounce back performance in Round 3 of the 2024 John Deere Classic that saw him move into a tie for second in search of his first PGA Tour win.
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Second-year pro Davis Thompson discusses his Round 3 showing at the 2024 John Deere Classic that put him atop the leaderboard. He'll look for his first PGA Tour win in the fourth and final round.