Webb looks back on her U.S. Women's Open success
Karrie Webb joins the Live From crew to reflect on her two U.S. Women's Open wins in 2000 and 2001, the dominance that defined her career, and the impact she has had on golf fans of all ages.
Karrie Webb joins the Live From crew to reflect on her two U.S. Women's Open wins in 2000 and 2001, the dominance that defined her career, and the impact she has had on golf fans of all ages.
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
The Live From desk examines the toughest holes at Erin Hills and how the course challenged the best players in the world at the first round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng returns to the big stage at the U.S. Women's Open, discussing how grateful she is to be competing for a major after dropping from the game's elite tier in 2012.
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title
Paula Creamer revisits Oakmont Country Club, where she stood atop women's golf at the 2010 U.S. Women's Open after coming back from a thumb injury.
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
Lydia Ko discusses her mindset heading into the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why she's been able to play with freedom after getting inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda discusses what it will take to navigate Erin Hills and the Live From desk examines whether she can turn around her less-than-stellar results at the U.S. Women's Open.
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
Amy Rogers Brandel Chamblee break down the challenges of Erin Hills, where players will be tested by the nuances of the course as well as its layout at the U.S. Women's Open.
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
39-year-old Marc Dull became the first golfer to win a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship match as a single after his partner had to depart the competition to attend his daughter's graduation.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
Watch the pivotal moments from U.S. Open Final Qualifying and hear from the golfers who earned a spot at Oakmont Country Club.
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
14-year-old Raymond ReBell joins Golf Today to discuss the playoff win that pushed him into final qualifying for the U.S. Open, breaking down his emotions and his attitude heading into the last stage.