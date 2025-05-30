 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo fires a 66 to lead U.S. Women’s Open after second round morning groupings
Shane Bieber
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Shane Bieber and Thairo Estrada
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Nelly Korda makes seven birdies, storms up the leaderboard in Round 2 of U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo fires a 66 to lead U.S. Women’s Open after second round morning groupings
Shane Bieber
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Shane Bieber and Thairo Estrada
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Nelly Korda makes seven birdies, storms up the leaderboard in Round 2 of U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Twins at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

  
Published May 30, 2025 03:08 PM

Its Friday, May 30 and the Twins (30-25) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (30-25). Zebby Matthews is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Bryan Woo for Seattle.

Minnesota is 1-3 in the last four games, while Seattle is 1-4 over the previous five. Matthews will make his third start, while Woo will make his 11th (Seattle is 7-3 in his starts).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Mariners

  • Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
  • Time: 10:10PM EST
  • Site: T-Mobile Park
  • City: Seattle, WA
  • Network/Streaming: MNNT, RSNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Twins (+134), Mariners (-158)
  • Spread: Mariners -1.5
  • Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Mariners

  • Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Zebby Matthews vs. Bryan Woo
    • Twins: Zebby Matthews, (0-1, 7.71 ERA)
      Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts
    • Mariners: Bryan Woo, (5-2, 2.69 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Mariners:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Mariners

  • The Twins have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams
  • The Over is 18-13-2 in the Mariners’ matchups against American League teams this season
  • The Twins have covered the Run Line in 5 straight matchups against the Mariners

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Minnesota Twins Primary Logo Minnesota Twins Seattle Mariners Primary Logo Seattle Mariners MLB Bryan Woo.jpg Bryan Woo Zebby Matthews Zebby Matthews