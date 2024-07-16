 Skip navigation
nbc_cyc_tdf16_crash_240716.jpg
Belgian sprinter Philipsen completes hat trick of stage wins at Tour, Girmay falls near finish
Genesis Scottish Open 2024 - Day Four - The Renaissance Club
Again gunning for FedEx top 50, Ben Griffin credits surprising ball switch for turnaround
nbc_cyc_btp_240714.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_nas_stg2embedded_240716.jpg
Inside Blaney’s race team during Pocono Cup race
nbc_golf_gftg_240716.jpg
McIlroy, Morikawa lead best bets at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerdisc_240716.jpg
Breaking down Scheffler’s ‘phenomenal run’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeChambeau's short game has been 'impressive'

July 16, 2024 09:49 AM
The Live From crew breaks down Bryson Dechambeau's recent play and discusses his chances of winning a title at The Open Championship.