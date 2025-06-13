 Skip navigation
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two
After ‘stupidest’ penalty, Shane Lowry among those to miss cut at U.S. Open
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Rory McIlroy, not 17th tee marker, into weekend at U.S. Open
Syndication: hollandsentinel.com
Lexi Thompson, seeking first win since 2019, one back at Meijer LPGA Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
nbc_golf_scottieusopen_250613.jpg
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off

Travelers Championship 2025 field: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy both in signature finale

Published June 13, 2025 07:12 PM

  
Published June 13, 2025 07:12 PM
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
June 13, 2025 03:04 PM
Watch the best shots and key moments from the early portion of the second round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

For the first time since March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, the top two players in the world will be in the same signature-event field.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Nos. 1 and 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, respectively, will be competing in the Travelers Championship. Scheffler is the defending champion, having defeated Tom Kim in a playoff following a climate protest during the final hole of regulation.

McIlroy and Scheffler both struggled over two rounds of the U.S. Open at Oakmont but survived the cut. The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season doesn’t have a 36-hole cut, offering all in the 72-player field a full 72 holes of competition.

Here’s the initial field in Cromwell, Connecticut: