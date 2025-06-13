Travelers Championship 2025 field: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy both in signature finale

For the first time since March’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, the top two players in the world will be in the same signature-event field.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Nos. 1 and 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, respectively, will be competing in the Travelers Championship. Scheffler is the defending champion, having defeated Tom Kim in a playoff following a climate protest during the final hole of regulation.

McIlroy and Scheffler both struggled over two rounds of the U.S. Open at Oakmont but survived the cut. The eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season doesn’t have a 36-hole cut, offering all in the 72-player field a full 72 holes of competition.

Here’s the initial field in Cromwell, Connecticut: