 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363955.jpg
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley puts self in mix for big Ryder Cup points — and Open title
ryder_cup_trophy_1920.jpg
Spanish course to be announced as 2031 Ryder Cup host
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Padres at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363955.jpg
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley puts self in mix for big Ryder Cup points — and Open title
ryder_cup_trophy_1920.jpg
Spanish course to be announced as 2031 Ryder Cup host
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Padres at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

JT's birdie putt somehow doesn't fall

July 18, 2025 06:16 AM
Justin Thomas almost sinks the birdie putt, but the ball somehow doesn't find the bottom of the hole in stunning fashion during Round 2 of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
01:28
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole
nbc_golf_paceofplay_250717.jpg
03:41
Golfers frustrated by pace of play at The Open
nbc_golf_mcilroyseg_250717.jpg
10:10
Country behind him, Rory steadies, but driver off
nbc_golf_johnsonseg_250717.jpg
05:38
Wagner takes medicine on 11 like Scheffler, Rory
nbc_golf_mattfitzpatrickseg_250717.jpg
05:16
Ryder Cup a cause for Fitzpatrick’s turnaround?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250717.jpg
10:09
Driver off, but Scheffler recovers fabulously
nbc_golf_theopenrd1late_250717.jpg
19:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late First Round
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250717.jpg
01:23
Top shots at No. 16, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
01:15
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
01:23
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250717.jpg
44
JT’s soft touch leads to birdie at Portrush No. 8
nbc_golf_roryputt_250717_copy.jpg
01:05
Rory drains uphill putt on No. 3 at The Open
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250717.jpg
02:06
Scottie, enjoying links test, reviews first round
nbc_golf_brysonhacks_250717.jpg
30
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
nbc_golf_roryfirsttee_250717.jpg
01:54
Portrush roars for McIlroy’s first Open tee shot
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
01:03
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
06:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round
nbc_golf_olesen_250717.jpg
59
Highlights: Olesen starts off hot at The Open
nbc_golf_clarkeholeout17_250717.jpg
51
Clarke fires up crowd with hole-out at The Open
nbc_golf_olesonchipin16_250717__121142.jpg
35
Olesen extends early lead with impressive chip-in
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
01:30
Mickelson saves par from bunker at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
52
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open
kaiser_site.jpg
07:58
Caddie, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_bte_theopenmisscut_250716.jpg
01:55
Smith could have ‘huge problems’ at The Open

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_bets_v2_250717.jpg
03:37
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:06
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
01:11
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
nbc_cyc_tdfstg12v3_250717.jpg
33:55
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 12
nbc_dls_bestmomentsofmlballstar_250717.jpg
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
nbc_cyc_stage13preview_250717.jpg
04:20
Who can challenge Pogacar in Stage 13 time trial?
nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
02:26
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
01:55
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarintv_250727.jpg
03:10
Pogacar on how he bounced back from Stage 11 crash
nbc_cyc_tdffinish_250717.jpg
09:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_guardiansplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot