 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgersfrazier_250731.jpg
Rodgers: Frazier is a ‘highly intelligent player’
nbc_pft_rodgerssmith_250731.jpg
Rodgers likes ‘flexibility’ of Smith’s offense
nbc_pft_mortonpressure_250731.jpg
Morton ‘doesn’t feel pressure’ replacing Johnson

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgersfrazier_250731.jpg
Rodgers: Frazier is a ‘highly intelligent player’
nbc_pft_rodgerssmith_250731.jpg
Rodgers likes ‘flexibility’ of Smith’s offense
nbc_pft_mortonpressure_250731.jpg
Morton ‘doesn’t feel pressure’ replacing Johnson

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 Pro Football HOF game: Key players to watch

July 31, 2025 08:08 AM
From Omarion Hampton making his NFL debut, to Hendon Hooker proving he can lead an NFL team, Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify what they’ll be looking for in the Hall of Fame game.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_mortonpressure_250731.jpg
03:33
Morton ‘doesn’t feel pressure’ replacing Johnson
nbc_pft_mortongoff_250731.jpg
07:35
Lions enter critical year for Goff, Morton
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_chargerslions_250730.jpg
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
nbc_bte_falconsfutures_250730.jpg
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
02:14
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
03:12
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
07:59
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250730.jpg
07:31
Garrett: CLE must focus on ‘in-house evaluations’
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250730.jpg
11:06
Factors at forefront of Parsons-DAL negotiations
nbc_pft_garrettcoachinglifestyle_250730.jpg
07:04
Garrett peels back curtain on NFL coach lifestyle
nbc_pft_haslammanning_250730.jpg
05:46
Haslam addresses chances of drafting Arch Manning
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
nbc_pft_2025hof_250730.jpg
04:09
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250730.jpg
10:37
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250730.jpg
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
nbc_pft_chiefsangle_250730.jpg
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
nbc_pft_omarianhampton_250730.jpg
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game
nbc_pft_treylance_250730.jpg
05:08
Lance is ‘fighting for his NFL career’ in HOF game
nbc_ffhh_ridepitches_250729.jpg
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
nbc_ffhh_joemixon_250729.jpg
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
nbc_ffhh_wrrideordie_250729.jpg
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecontenders_250729.jpg
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_250729.jpg
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250729.jpg
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
nbc_ffhh_rideordiediscussion_250729.jpg
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
Malik_for_MPX.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members

Latest Clips

oly_swm200m_leonmarchand_250731.jpg
08:41
Marchand continues to impress with 200m IM gold
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250731.jpg
05:13
McIntosh stays perfect with gold in 200m fly
nbc_pl_manubournemouth_250730.jpg
10:08
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal_250730.jpg
58
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
nbc_pl_williamsgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_unitedthirdgoalv2_250730.jpg
58
Diallo makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Bournemouth
nbc_imsa_previewra_250730.jpg
09:17
How will Road America shape tight points races?
dorgu_copy.jpg
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_manugoal_250730.jpg
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_richardmasters_250730.jpg
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
nbc_pl_wesbrown_250730.jpg
02:14
Brown hopeful Mount can break through at Man Utd
nbc_pl_rubensound_250730.jpg
01:47
Amorim: Man United ‘need to be careful’ with Cunha
nbc_pl_harrymaguire_250730.jpg
02:22
Maguire: Man United need to play a ‘more patient’
nbc_pl_evertonwesthamhls_250730.jpg
09:14
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton
nbc_pl_fulkrugsound_250730.jpg
01:24
Fullkrug reflects on West Ham’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
lucas_goal_copy.jpg
01:15
Paqueta brings West Ham level against Everton
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_250730.jpg
01:16
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_pl_buzelis_250730.jpg
03:02
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls
qbuclafootball.jpg
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
nbc_pl_antonspector_250730.jpg
03:54
Ferdinand praises West Ham fans in America
nbc_pl_leonsound_250730.jpg
01:32
Osman: Moyes has made a ‘positive evolution’
nbc_pl_pottersound_250730.jpg
01:23
Potter: Paqueta is ‘a big player’ for West Ham
nbc_pl_tarkowski_250730.jpg
02:10
Tarkowski: Everton has ‘an air of positivity’ now
nbc_pl_kylewakerpeters_250730.jpg
02:04
Potter making things ‘really easy for me’
nbc_cfb_big10_orelanningintv2_250730.jpg
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
nbc_cfb_big10_osudownsintv_250730.jpg
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
road_america_preview.jpg
09:09
Who can ‘unseat’ Porsche Penske at Road America?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks