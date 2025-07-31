 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Watch Now

AFC is ‘loaded’ with storylines entering 2025

July 31, 2025 08:31 AM
From Mike Vrabel in New England to Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at all the intrigue the AFC has brought to the table ahead of the 2025 season.

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
03:42
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
12:01
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
04:18
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
nbc_pft_dungypreseason_250731.jpg
08:06
How Dungy approached preseason, work-life balance
tony.jpg
05:07
Dungy opens up about 2025 Pro Football HOF class
nbc_pft_dungyhof_250731.jpg
07:34
Dungy reflects on Hall of Fame NFL career
nbc_pft_playersfaking_250731.jpg
05:45
Why unhappy players don’t need to fake injuries
nbc_pft_hendricksoncamp_250731.jpg
05:27
Florio: Hendrickson’s holdout ‘was a mistake’
nbc_pft_burrowhendrickson_250731.jpg
02:10
Burrow wants to ‘reward’ Hendrickson
nbc_pft_rodgersfrazier_250731.jpg
03:48
Rodgers: Frazier is a ‘highly intelligent player’
nbc_pft_rodgerssmith_250731.jpg
05:22
Rodgers likes ‘flexibility’ of Smith’s offense
nbc_pft_mortonpressure_250731.jpg
03:33
Morton ‘doesn’t feel pressure’ replacing Johnson
nbc_pft_mortongoff_250731.jpg
07:35
Lions enter critical year for Goff, Morton
nbc_pft_hofplayers_250731.jpg
09:12
2025 Pro Football HOF game: Key players to watch
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_chargerslions_250730.jpg
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
nbc_bte_falconsfutures_250730.jpg
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
02:14
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
03:12
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
07:59
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250730.jpg
07:31
Garrett: CLE must focus on ‘in-house evaluations’
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250730.jpg
11:06
Factors at forefront of Parsons-DAL negotiations
nbc_pft_garrettcoachinglifestyle_250730.jpg
07:04
Garrett peels back curtain on NFL coach lifestyle
nbc_pft_haslammanning_250730.jpg
05:46
Haslam addresses chances of drafting Arch Manning
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
nbc_pft_2025hof_250730.jpg
04:09
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250730.jpg
10:37
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250730.jpg
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
nbc_pft_chiefsangle_250730.jpg
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
nbc_pft_omarianhampton_250730.jpg
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game

nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
oly_sww4x200f_teamaustralia_250731.jpg
13:12
Australia edges U.S. in women’s 4x200m free relay
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
oly_sww50bk_berkoff_250731.jpg
04:45
Berkoff, Smith finish 1-2 for U.S. in 50m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglasssemi_250731.jpg
05:47
Douglass second-fastest in 200m breaststroke semis
oly_swm100f_popovicialexy_250731.jpg
07:22
Popovici wins men’s 100m free for 2nd worlds gold
oly_swm200m_leonmarchand_250731.jpg
08:41
Marchand continues to impress with 200m IM gold
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250731.jpg
05:13
McIntosh stays perfect with gold in 200m fly
nbc_pl_manubournemouth_250730.jpg
10:08
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal_250730.jpg
58
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
nbc_pl_williamsgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_unitedthirdgoalv2_250730.jpg
58
Diallo makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Bournemouth
nbc_imsa_previewra_250730.jpg
09:17
How will Road America shape tight points races?
dorgu_copy.jpg
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_manugoal_250730.jpg
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_richardmasters_250730.jpg
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
nbc_pl_wesbrown_250730.jpg
02:14
Brown hopeful Mount can break through at Man Utd
nbc_pl_rubensound_250730.jpg
01:47
Amorim: Man United ‘need to be careful’ with Cunha
nbc_pl_harrymaguire_250730.jpg
02:22
Maguire: Man United need to play a ‘more patient’
nbc_pl_evertonwesthamhls_250730.jpg
09:14
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton
nbc_pl_fulkrugsound_250730.jpg
01:24
Fullkrug reflects on West Ham’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_250730.jpg
01:15
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
lucas_goal_copy.jpg
01:15
Paqueta brings West Ham level against Everton
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_250730.jpg
01:16
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_pl_buzelis_250730.jpg
03:02
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls
qbuclafootball.jpg
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
nbc_pl_antonspector_250730.jpg
03:54
Ferdinand praises West Ham fans in America