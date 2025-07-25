 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis
Wheelchair tennis returns to U.S. Open after break for Paralympics
Matthew Boyd
Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28
Gregory Soto, Baltimore Orioles
Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis
Wheelchair tennis returns to U.S. Open after break for Paralympics
Matthew Boyd
Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28
Gregory Soto, Baltimore Orioles
Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2

July 25, 2025 02:03 PM
Watch highlights from second-round action of the ISPS Handa Senior Open from the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
scottiegreatestever.jpg
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
nbc_golf_scottiesegmentv2_250719.jpg
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250719.jpg
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
nbc_golf_haotongliintv_250719.jpg
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250719.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_theopenrd3late_250719.jpg
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
fitzy_chip_site.jpg
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead

Latest Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry ‘a marked man’ after Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp