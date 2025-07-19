 Skip navigation
The 153rd Open - Day Three_LargeImage_m369165.jpg
Xander Schauffele figures only a ‘blackout’ performance is going to catch Scottie Scheffler at The Open
Syndication: Arizona Republic
WNBA All-Star Basketball Without Borders camp is opportunity for international players to be seen
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin reaffirms support for lawsuit vs. NASCAR, saying: ‘All will be exposed’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory's 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy

July 19, 2025 12:48 PM
Rory McIlroy had stalled a bit after his first few holes in Round 3 of The Open Championship. How's a 56-footer for eagle to get yourself -- and Royal Portrush -- going?

nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
fitzy_chip_site.jpg
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_golf_theopenearlyrd3hl_250719.jpg
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
nbc_golf_theopenroryputt1_250719.jpg
01:07
Rory FIRES crowd up with LONG opening birdie
nbc_golf_theopenperryace_250719.jpg
58
ACE! Parry sinks first hole in one of 153rd Open
nbc_golf_theopenlowery_250719.jpg
46
Lowry gets brutal roll at Royal Portrush
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250718.jpg
01:43
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_theopenrd2late_250718.jpg
19:33
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 2
nbc_golf_fitzintv_250718.jpg
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
nbc_golf_kizandhicks_250718.jpg
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
nbc_golf_rahmupset_250718.jpg
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
nbc_golf_liintv_250718.jpg
01:23
Scores down, confidence back up for Li at The Open
nbc_golf_dj18_250718.jpg
40
‘One way to slow it': Flag helps DJ stuff approach
nbc_golf_dechambeaucomp_250718.jpg
04:47
HLs: Bryson roars back 13 strokes lower in Round 2
nbc_golf_robmacintv_250718.jpg
01:38
MacIntyre: Team is leaving no stone unturned
nbc_golf_theopenrd2hl_250718.jpg
10:47
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 2
nbc_golf_theopenharmonintv_250718.jpg
01:09
Harman discusses strong Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopeortiz18birdie_250718.jpg
24
Ortiz holes out to finish his Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
01:28
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole
nbc_golf_theopenjtnearbirdie_250718.jpg
01:09
JT’s birdie putt somehow doesn’t fall

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_arensmaninterview_091719.jpg
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14finish_250719.jpg
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
LennyMartinezClimb.jpg
01:44
Martinez climbs through fans and fog in Stage 14
RemcoThumb.jpg
01:07
Evenepoel abandons Tour de France in Stage 14
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
nbc_cyc_tdfstage13highlights_v6_250718.jpg
30:48
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 13
nbc_cyc_previewstage14_btp_v2_250718.jpg
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250718.jpg
03:11
Pogacar ‘super happy’ with Stage 13 time trial win