Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
July 20, 2025 02:00 PM
Watch the winning moment of Scottie Scheffler's dominant win in The 153rd Open Championship, his fourth major championship and third leg of the career grand slam.
Related Videos
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
01:07
Rory FIRES crowd up with LONG opening birdie
58
ACE! Parry sinks first hole in one of 153rd Open
46
Lowry gets brutal roll at Royal Portrush
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
Latest Clips
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
24:56
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
01:51
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
01:36
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
36:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
01:44
Martinez climbs through fans and fog in Stage 14
01:07
Evenepoel abandons Tour de France in Stage 14
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue