MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Reports: Martin Truex Jr. expected to announce he will retire after 2024 NASCAR Cup season
U.S. Open - Round One
Tour poised to add ‘Lifetime Achievement’ exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods
U.S. Open - Round One
Tyrrell Hatton birdies Pinehurst’s 17th after kicking turf

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround1_240613.jpg
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_coronapremierround1_240613.jpg
Best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Open
nbc_rfs_cowboysoffense_240613.jpg
Who benefits from the Cowboys’ pass-heavy attack?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Åberg manages Pinehurst well in U.S. Open Rd. 1

June 13, 2024 01:35 PM
Ludvig Åberg talks over his performance on the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open and how his well-rounded approach paid off with a good start.
nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround1_240613.jpg
1:51
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_coronapremierround1_240613.jpg
1:49
Best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_brysonchipin_240613.jpg
0:43
DeChambeau’s chip-in gets Pinehurst hopping
nbc_golf_servproround1_240613.jpg
2:06
U.S. Open 2024: Round 1’s top shots out of trouble
nbc_golf_usopen_annieoakley_240613.jpg
1:00
Annie Oakley: Pinehurst’s surest shot
nbc_golf_usopen_roryhole5chipin_240613.jpg
1:00
McIlroy chips in for birdie on hole 5
nbc_dps_richlernerinterview_240613.jpg
15:38
Lerner: Pinehurst No. 2’s greens are ‘diabolical’
nbc_golf_usopen_cantlayintv_240613.jpg
1:07
Cantlay reflects on holding U.S. Open Round 1 lead
nbc_golf_usopen_abergintv_240613.jpg
1:13
Åberg manages Pinehurst well in U.S. Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_usopen_abergrd1hl_240613.jpg
3:27
Highlights: Åberg starts U.S. Open strong in Rd. 1
