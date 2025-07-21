Watch Now
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
Mike Florio reacts to President Trump demanding the Commanders to return to their old name and how the relocation to Washington D.C. could impact the outcome.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions surrounding the chaos inside of the NFLPA at the midpoint of the CBA, a 36-team expansion, the possibility of Nick Saban returning to coaching, and more.
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Mike Florio believes that Micah Parsons reportedly showing up to training camp will further delay a contract extension with the Cowboys, whereas a hold out could give Dallas a "compelling" reason to get a deal done now.
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on JC Tretter's shocking resignation from the NFLPA over the weekend following multiple reports of collusion and public backlash.
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
Mike Florio analyzes is Alex Anzalone's hamstring injury is a sign of "holding in" in search of a contract extension with the Detroit Lions after passing his conditioning test.
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
Mike Florio unpacks the fallout from the Tennessee Titans announcing the quarterback Will Levis is out for the 2025 NFL season with a shoulder injury.
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
Mike Florio reacts to Dallas Cowboys lineman Tyler Smith's comments regarding his team's chances to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February.
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
Mike Florio weighs in on what's next for the NFLPA after the resignation of Lloyd Howell Jr., discussing options for the next executive director, and what could happen to JC Tretter.
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
Mike Florio dives into how the NFL might handle Rashee Rice's sentence after pleading guilty to a Dallas hit-and-run case and the various outcomes at play regarding the Chiefs WR.
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
Mike Florio breaks down what T.J. Watt's historic contract extension with the Steelers means for Cowboys' star Micah Parsons' next contract, exploring what Parsons' AAV could be and why a holdout could be looming.