Top News

Maverick McNealy, PGA Tour
3M Open 2025: How to watch and second-round tee times, groupings at TPC Twin Cities
Sam Burns, PGA Tour
3M Open 2025: How to watch and first-round tee times, groupings at TPC Twin Cities
New York Liberty
How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Maverick McNealy, PGA Tour
3M Open 2025: How to watch and second-round tee times, groupings at TPC Twin Cities
Sam Burns, PGA Tour
3M Open 2025: How to watch and first-round tee times, groupings at TPC Twin Cities
New York Liberty
How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF

Watch Now

Why is Indiana football expected to regress?

July 22, 2025 11:59 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Indiana Hoosiers' outlook this season and the expected regression in 2025 after a dream 2024.

nbc_bte_ohiost_250722.jpg
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
nbc_rtf_basicsofrevsharing_250701.jpg
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
nbc_cfb_altmyershortintv_250701.jpg
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference

nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_cyc_winnerintvs16_250722.jpg
02:22
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
nbc_cyc_tdfs16finishv2_250722.jpg
11:40
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
shimoda_washougal.jpg
04:53
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
04:49
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
01:51
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
canzonemariners.jpg
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA