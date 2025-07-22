 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Indianapolis weekend
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 16
Paret Peintre wins on Mont Ventoux, Pogačar consolidates Tour de France lead
Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_winnerintvs16_250722.jpg
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Indianapolis weekend
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 16
Paret Peintre wins on Mont Ventoux, Pogačar consolidates Tour de France lead
Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_winnerintvs16_250722.jpg
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Watch Now

Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?

July 22, 2025 11:59 AM
Though Vaughn Dalzell believes there's "no way" to confidently bet on the Sky right now, Drew Dinsick says there are several reasons to take a chance on Chicago against the Minnesota Lynx.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250712.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_winnerintvs16_250722.jpg
02:22
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
nbc_cyc_tdfs16finishv2_250722.jpg
11:40
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
shimoda_washougal.jpg
04:53
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
04:49
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
01:51
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
canzonemariners.jpg
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?