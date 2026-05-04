 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-WRESTLING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Sarah Hildebrandt, Olympic wrestling gold medalist, eschews fear to end retirement
Elly De La Cruz
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Elly De La Cruz joins top 10 as injuries wreak havoc
San Diego Padres v. Arizona Diamondbacks
Giants vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tarikskubal_260504.jpg
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
nbc_roto_kwilliams_260504.jpg
Will Corum further eat into Williams’ touches?
nbc_bte_wolvesatspurs_260504.jpg
Game 1 will set the tone for Wolves-Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-WRESTLING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Sarah Hildebrandt, Olympic wrestling gold medalist, eschews fear to end retirement
Elly De La Cruz
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Elly De La Cruz joins top 10 as injuries wreak havoc
San Diego Padres v. Arizona Diamondbacks
Giants vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tarikskubal_260504.jpg
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
nbc_roto_kwilliams_260504.jpg
Will Corum further eat into Williams’ touches?
nbc_bte_wolvesatspurs_260504.jpg
Game 1 will set the tone for Wolves-Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Fudd, Miles have good case as WNBA ROY bets

May 4, 2026 03:13 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick explain the players to consider in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_wnbamvpv2_260504.jpg
01:53
Evaluating 2026 WNBA MVP betting market
nbc_bte_wnbachampfaves_260504.jpg
01:34
Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
30
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
nbc_horse_suebirdintv_260502.jpg
01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
nbc_wnba_martaint_260501.jpg
04:41
Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries
nbc_roto_wnba_260430.jpg
01:16
Lynx, Dream have big questions heading into season
dnp_nbc_wnba_kikirice_260428.jpg
03:19
Rice excited to help build franchise in Toronto
nbc_wnba_gabbyjaquezint_260422.jpg
03:22
Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
dnp_nbc_wnba_nellcircuitint_260422.jpg
02:13
Angloma wants to bring passion, energy to Sun
betts_dugalic_raw_260421.jpg
06:40
Betts, Dugalic excited to reunite in Washington
nbc_wnba_wilsonboston_260421.jpg
07:05
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players
nbc_wnba_agencywins_260421.jpg
21:25
Dream, Sky headline WNBA Free Agency winners
nbc_wnba_agencylosers_260421.jpg
15:01
Lynx, Fire among biggest losers and surprises
nbc_wnba_awa_260417.jpg
02:21
Fam ‘can’t wait’ to begin WNBA career in Seattle
nbc_wnba_miles_260417.jpg
03:07
Miles is bringing joy into WNBA career with Lynx
nbc_wnba_draftseg_260414.jpg
15:52
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
fudd_new_.jpg
02:42
Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
flaujae_mpx.jpg
06:16
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
nbc_wnba_draftrecap_winners_260413.jpg
04:04
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
azzi.jpg
04:07
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft
nbc_wnba_freeagencyforsite_260409.jpg
24:24
Jackson, Ogwumike headline WNBA FA, trade rumors
nbc_oly_suebird_260408.jpg
40
Top plays from Bird’s legendary Olympic career
angel_new_thumbnail.jpg
16:32
Reese trade to Dream is ‘questionable’ from Sky

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_tarikskubal_260504.jpg
01:46
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
nbc_roto_kwilliams_260504.jpg
01:37
Will Corum further eat into Williams’ touches?
nbc_bte_wolvesatspurs_260504.jpg
01:58
Game 1 will set the tone for Wolves-Spurs
nbc_bte_76ersknicks_260504.jpg
01:45
Embiid ‘changes everything’ for 76ers vs. Knicks
nbc_horse_fantaed_260504.jpg
02:02
Ed Goode returns to Kentucky Derby 79 years later
nbc_dps_76erscelticsrecap_260504.jpg
07:23
76ers ‘figured out something’ against Celtics
nbc_dps_dponjaylenbrown_260504.jpg
12:11
Patrick: There was no ‘agenda’ against Brown
nbc_roto_jalennailor_260504.jpg
01:41
Nailor set for more featured role with Raiders
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260504.jpg
13:50
Jackson: Brown ‘too harsh’ in criticism of refs
nbc_roto_brenenthompson_260504.jpg
01:59
Chargers rookie Thompson draws comparisons to Hill
nbc_roto_joemack_260504.jpg
01:41
Marlins call up top prospect Mack
nbc_roto_justinwrobleski_260504.jpg
01:52
Regression could be coming for Wrobleski
nbc_roto_ronaldacuna_260504.jpg
01:34
Acuna’s IL stint not a glaring red flag
nbc_roto_anthonyvolpe_260504.jpg
01:34
How Caballero factored into Volpe being optioned
nbc_cyc_lavueltafem_260504.jpg
12:26
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 2
nbc_csu_patrickmahomes_260504.jpg
03:50
Simms: Mahomes will be ‘on a mission’ in 2026
nbc_csu_fernandomendoza_260504.jpg
04:21
OTAs are crucial for Mendoza getting up to speed
nbc_csu_shoughbeck_260504.jpg
03:49
Could Beck be this year’s Shough?
nbc_csu_thisyearstet_260504.jpg
04:19
Which rookie will step right in as his team’s WR1?
nbc_pl_manequetaintr_260504.jpg
06:14
Queta ‘super proud’ of cousin Mane’s rise in PL
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260504.jpg
01:36
Awoniyi heads Forest in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260504.jpg
04:21
Jesus’ penalty gives Forest shock 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_260504.jpg
02:25
Awoniyi taps in Forest’s third against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260504.jpg
01:06
Pedro’s bicycle kick ends Chelsea scoring drought
nbc_pl_chenf_260504.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
nbc_pft_rookiejerseysv2_260504.jpg
01:42
Downs leads NFL rookie jersey sales
nbc_pft_zygi_260504.jpg
02:14
Source: Wilfs are not selling the Vikings
nbc_pft_zuckerburg_260504.jpg
02:48
Report: Zuckerberg not interested in owning SEA
nbc_pft_5thyearoptions_260504.jpg
05:13
Nine players had fifth-year options declined
nbc_pft_sorsby_260504.jpg
10:53
Would Sorsby face NFL discipline for gambling?