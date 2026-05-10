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Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90

  
Published May 9, 2026 10:52 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Allisha Gray scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half, Angel Reese had 11 points and 14 rebounds in her debut for Atlanta and the Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-90 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Reese, acquired from Chicago on April 6 in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, has 50 career double-doubles in just 65 games, the fastest to reach the mark in WNBA history.

Olivia Miles, the No. 2 selection in the 2026 draft, had 21 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks for Minnesota in her WNBA debut.

Napheesa Collier did not play for the Lynx. The five-time WNBA All-Star had surgery on both ankles this offseason and is expected to resume on-court activity in early June.

Jordin Canada got into the lane for a basket and Te-Hina Paopao hit a pull-up jumper that gave the Dream their first lead of the game at 91-90 with 12 seconds remaining. Gray and Reese each blocked a shot from there to seal it for Atlanta.

Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard scored 15 points apiece for Atlanta and Canada finished with 12.

Kayla McBride scored 18, Courtney Williams had 14 points and 6-foot-4 rookie Emma Cechova added 12.

The Lynx missed nine consecutive field-goal attempts as Atlanta used an 18-4 run to trim its deficit to 58-57 with 2:51 left in the third quarter, but Cechova answered with a layup and Miles followed with a 3-pointer.

Up next

Dream: Visit Dallas on Tuesday.

Lynx: Plays Tuesday at Phoenix.