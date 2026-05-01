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PGA: Cadillac Championship - Second Round
Young gets to 13 under to take 5-stroke lead into the weekend at Doral
Isabelle Stadden
Isabelle Stadden breaks into all-time backstroke greats with big lifetime best
Tarik Skubal
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May

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‘Hard to put a cap on’ Knicks after crushing Hawks
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Will winner of West take the NBA Final too?
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Imaginationthelady wins Edgewood Stakes by a head

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Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries

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Recent Golden State Valkyries draft pick Marta Suarez reflects on her experience at the WNBA draft getting selected by the Golden State Valkyries and her mentality as a rookie.

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