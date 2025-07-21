McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy 'embraced' homecoming at The Open

July 21, 2025 02:02 PM
Stephen Watson joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Open Championship title and discuss Rory McIlroy's week back home in Northern Ireland.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
8:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
6:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
5:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
Now Playing
lawlor.jpg
5:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
7:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
6:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
5:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
3:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
andy_site.jpg
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4