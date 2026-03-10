Maryland vs. Oregon predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 10

The Big Ten Tournament tips off this afternoon in Chicago with the 16th-seeded Oregon Ducks (12-19, 5-15 Big Ten) taking the court against the 17th-seeded Maryland Terrapins (11-20, 4-16 Big Ten). Both teams enter the tournament following disappointing regular seasons, with the winner advancing to play No. 9 seed Iowa in the second round.

Oregon lost 10 of their first 11 conference games this season but closed winning three of their last five. Maryland did not finish the regular season with any momentum having lost their last four.

These schools met on January 2 and Oregon won 64-54. In that game, center Nate Bittle scored 16 and pulled down seven rebounds for Oregon. A team who has struggled to defend the perimeter for the most part this season limited Maryland to 28% shooting from the field (18-65) from the field and a mere 7-35 (20%) from beyond the arc. The Terps’ Andre Mills has finished the season strong having scored in double figures in each of the last six and ten of the last eleven games including 30 in the regular season finale against Illinois. They need him to have a day.

Each of these schools simply must win the Big Ten tournament if they are to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks are ranked No. 97 in KenPom and No. 102 in the NET. The Terrapins are ranked No. 128 in KenPom and 151st in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Maryland vs. Oregon

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 5PM EST

5PM EST Site: United Center

United Center City: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Maryland vs. Oregon

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Maryland Terrapins (+150), Oregon Ducks (-180)

Maryland Terrapins (+150), Oregon Ducks (-180) Spread: Oregon -4.5

Oregon -4.5 Total: 138.5 points

This game opened Oregon -2.5 with the Total set at 140.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Maryland vs. Oregon

Maryland Terrapins

G David Coit

G Andre Mills

F Elijah Saunders

F Solomon Washington

C Collin Metcalf

Oregon Ducks

G Takai Simpkins

G Drew Carter

F Sean Stewart

F Kwame Evans Jr.

C Nate Bittle

Injury Report: Maryland vs. Oregon

Maryland Terrapins

Lukas Sotell (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Myles Rice (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Pharrel Payne (leg) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(leg) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Rakease Passmore (Achilles) has ben declared OUT of tonight’s game

Oregon Ducks

Devon Pryor (groin) is listed as Questionable for tonight’s game

(groin) is listed as Questionable for tonight’s game Ege Demir (shoulder) is listed as Questionable for tonight’s game

(shoulder) is listed as Questionable for tonight’s game Jackson Shelstad (hand) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Maryland vs. Oregon

Maryland is 14-17 ATS overall this season

Oregon is 12-19 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of Maryland’s 31 games this season (17-14)

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Oregon’s 31 games this season (14-17)

Andre Mills is the first freshman at Maryland since Joe Smith to put together 2, 30-point games with both coming in the last 6 games

is the first freshman at Maryland since to put together 2, 30-point games with both coming in the last 6 games In 9 games since returning from an ankle injury, Nate Bittle has averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Maryland and Oregon:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Oregon on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Oregon on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Oregon -4.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Oregon -4.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 138.5

