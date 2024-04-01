 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Porsche Endurance Challenge - USAC cropped.jpg
USAC announces four-race Porsche Endurance Challenge North America schedule for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
The Masters - Round Three
Masters Tournament field: Who’s qualified for invitations to Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
nbc_gt_ganneintrv_240401.jpg
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
nbc_simms_edgediscussionv2_240401.jpg
Assessing bust potential in EDGE draft class

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Porsche Endurance Challenge - USAC cropped.jpg
USAC announces four-race Porsche Endurance Challenge North America schedule for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
The Masters - Round Three
Masters Tournament field: Who’s qualified for invitations to Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
nbc_gt_ganneintrv_240401.jpg
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
nbc_simms_edgediscussionv2_240401.jpg
Assessing bust potential in EDGE draft class

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Patrick: Mulkey 'cut from same cloth' as Knight

April 1, 2024 02:15 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Washington Post's profile on Kim Mulkey and compares her intensity and 'tough' style to that of Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight.