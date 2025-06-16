 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton gives the U.S. 3 men in the ATP top 10 for the first time since 2006
Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16
2026 Olympic hockey rosters
2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far

Top Clips

bengriffinaon.jpg
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals

June 16, 2025 11:35 AM
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick analyze the betting market for most threes made in the NBA Finals, discussing why they're targeting Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith over Tyrese Haliburton.

nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
01:42
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_indokcgm2_250606.jpg
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6
brunsonhart.jpg
02:03
Target Brunson, Hart props in Game 5 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4

bengriffinaon.jpg
36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
02:50
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
01:09
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
01:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
07:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
06:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
06:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
nbc_golf_heroshot_250616.jpg
02:08
Inside Spaun’s heroics to win the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8