Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Mackenzie Holmes
Seattle Storm sign forward Mackenzie Holmes

Top Clips

nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Mackenzie Holmes
Seattle Storm sign forward Mackenzie Holmes

Top Clips

nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Watch Now

Clark returns in 'spectacular fashion' vs. Liberty

June 16, 2025 02:54 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Caitlin Clark returning from an injury to drop 32 points and hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season over the weekend.

nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_feversky_250609.jpg
15:57
Takeaways from Fever’s ‘beat down’ against the Sky
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_oht_libertymystics_250609.jpg
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market

nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250616.jpg
01:59
Top shots from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_bte_panthersoilersgame5v2_250616.jpg
01:28
Take Panthers F Bennett to record point in Game 6
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
bengriffinaon.jpg
36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
02:50
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
01:09
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
01:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
07:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
06:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
06:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
nbc_golf_heroshot_250616.jpg
02:08
Inside Spaun’s heroics to win the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win